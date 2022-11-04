ACSO: Two men indicted, arrested in separate sex crime cases

A pair of Clinton men were indicted this week in unrelated sex crime cases, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

70-year-old Michael Lightner of Clinton was indicted by an Anderson County Grand Jury this week following an investigation led by ACSO Detective Jeff Gilliam on two counts each of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, Incest and Aggravated Rape of a Child.

Michael Lightner (ACDF booking photo)

He was arrested by deputies led by Detective Gilliam, as well as US Marshals on Thursday at his home. Lightner remained in custody as of Friday morning at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $250,000.

The Grand Jury also indicted another Clinton man, 47-year-old Jerry Allen Lunde, on two counts each of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, Incest, and Rape.

These indictments were a result of an investigation completed by ACSO Detective Sergeant James Crowley, with the assistance of the Department of Children’s Services, according to a press release announcing the arrest. Federal Marshals and an ACSO deputy executed a search warrant Thursday at Lunde’s Clinton home. He was transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility, where, as of Friday morning, he too, remained in custody on bonds totaling $250,000.

Jerry A. Lunde (ACDF booking photo)

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker called the county a “safer” place as a result of the arrests and praised the work of both investigators as well as the “incredible” bravery and courage displayed by the alleged victims in each of the cases.

As the alleged victims are minors, their names are not being released and no further details of the investigations have been made public.