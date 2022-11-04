AC’s Martinez among semifinalists for Mr. Football

Anderson County High School quarterback Walker Martinez is one of five semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award in Class 4A. Semifinalists are nominated by members of the media and then voted on by a committee of sportswriters from across the state.
Martinez has led his Mavericks to a perfect 10-0 regular season as he leads AC’s high-octane offense, completing 73% of his passes for 2775 yards, 38 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Anderson County opens up its playoff run tonight at home against 3-7 Seymour.
As far as other players in our immediate service area here in East Tennessee, Fulton’s Marcellus Jackson is also a semifinalist in Class 4A.
A pair of Alcoa Tornadoes are among the five semifinalists in Class 3A, and they are Jordan Harris and Lance Williams.
In Class 5A, De’Sean Bishop of Karns and Powell’s Jordyn Potts were named semifinalists.
Three finalists will be announced later this month and the awards will be presented on December 7th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The full TSSAA release, complete with all of the semifinalists in every category, can be read below.
(TSSAA) The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at 8pm ET/7pm CT on Tuesday, November 22. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and the Titans social/digital channels. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This is the 38th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.
2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Kumaro Brown, MASE
Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie
Sam Driggers, Peabody
Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville
Kamden Wellington, South Pittsburg
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Mason Bowman, Monterey
Jacquan Davis, Fairley
Quincy Hamilton, Westview
Joshua Jackson, Tyner
Zech Prince, East Robertson
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Jamarion Dowell, Covington
Easton Elliott, Waverly
Jordan Harris, Alcoa
Mark Joseph, Sheffield
Lance Williams, Alcoa
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Gabe Borders, Macon County
Juandrick Bullard, East Hamilton
Marcellus Jackson, Fulton
Walker Martinez, Anderson County
Jamari Person, Haywood
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Malaki Dowell, White County
Brayden Latham, Knoxville West
Jordyn Potts, Powell
Braxton Sharp, Munford
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Justin Brown, Blackman
Arion Carter, Smyrna
Kade Hewitt, Oakland
Jack Risner, Blackman
Noah Vaughn, Maryville
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian
Kevin Finch, USJ
Ashton Jones, DCA
D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy
Garrett Weekly, Friendship Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy
Orlando “Boo” Carter, Chattanooga Christian
Brock Glenn, Lausanne
Charlie Robinson, Knoxville Webb
Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Max Carroll, Briarcrest
Gabe Fisher, MBA
Carson Gentle, McCallie
Caleb Hampton, Baylor
Marcel Reed, MBA
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Max Gilbert, Lausanne
Oziel Hernandez, Germantown
Reese Keeney, Farragut
Ben Shrewsbury, Daniel Boone
Jacob Taylor, Oakland