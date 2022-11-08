AC EMS congratulates Henderson on prestigious award

Jim Harris

This week, Anderson County EMS took to social media to offer congratulations to the agency’s Deputy Director of Education Bobbi Jo Henderson, who was nominated for, and awarded the 2022 Region II EMS Directors Association Presidents Award. Henderson has been with ACEMS since 2004, and in her current position since 2010.

Anderson County EMS Director Nathan Sweet and Deputy Director of Education Bobbi Jo Henderson (Photo from AC EMS Facebook)

As the Deputy Director for Education and CQI at Anderson County EMS, Henderson manages all training programs, quality assurance, and continuing education in-services for ACEMS. This includes 15 different American Heart Association (AHA) and National Association of Emergency Medical Technician (NAEMT) courses as well as several other courses from other EMS affiliated organizations.
Outside the classroom, officials say that Henderson still steps out to help in emergency responses when there is a need, adding that “she is quick to drop everything and lend a helping hand to others.”

She also donates her time to help other agencies throughout Anderson County, whether by teaching a class, spending time with other educators to answer questions, or simply to offer support and resources.
In addition to being an AHA and NAEMT instructor, Henderson also maintains her TNEMSEA certification and is a designated National EMS Management Association Field Training and Evaluation Program administrator.

“Her dedication to EMS as a profession as well as her enthusiasm for providing education to improve EMS provider competence and proficiency is beyond compare,” officials wrote.

