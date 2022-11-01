Anderson now an ‘Operation Green Light County’

Anderson County is taking part in a new, nationwide initiative aimed at showing support to military veterans, not only in the days leading up to Veterans Day but all year-round.

The initiative is called “Operation Green Light,” a collaborative effort between the National Association of Counties (NACO) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. In September, the Anderson County Commission passed Resolution 22-09-953, which designates the county as an “Operation Green Light County”. According to information from the County Mayor’s office, being so designated “lets…veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported.”

As part of the lead-up to Veterans Day, the Courthouse in Clinton will be illuminated in green in the evening and overnight hours from November 7th through the 13th. In addition to authorizing the Courthouse to be lit in green and designating the county an “Operation Green Light County,” the resolution also encourages local citizens and businesses to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their homes or businesses to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light or an interior light.

According to the Mayor’s office, Anderson County District 4 Commissioner Tim Isbel, who is a member of NACO’s Veterans and Military Service Committee, brought Operation Green Light to the attention of his fellow commissioners.

While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day, participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

As the mayor’s release states, Anderson County is no stranger to showing its support to veterans, which is illustrated each and every month during the Veterans Appreciation Breakfasts in Clinton. Those breakfasts began six years ago and, with the exception of several months during the pandemic, have been held on the second Saturday of every month at the Clinton Community Center. This month’s breakfast will be held on Saturday, November 12th, immediately prior to Anderson County’s 15th annual Veterans Day Parade, which will roll off at 10 am.

The parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Gilliam Street, between the Clinton Community Center and the Clinton High School Football field, 1 hour before the parade. The parade will start on Gilliam Street in Clinton, turn right onto West Broad St, Left onto Main Street, passing in front of the Anderson County Courthouse, right on Market Street and end at Cullom St (Right off Market).

All veterans are invited to participate, and everyone is encouraged to come out and support our veterans: past, present and future at this wonderful parade.

For more information or to sign up for the parade, contact the Parade Coordinator Leon Jaquet at 865-556-0997 or 865-463-6803, or any member of the American Legion Post #172, VFW Post #12051 or AMVET Post 2 to pick-up a registration form.