Yager announces cancer diagnosis, asks for prayers

State Senator Ken Yager announced on Twitter Monday that he has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Yager said he was surrounded by a “great” team of doctors that had put him on what he called a good course of treatment.

In the tweet, Yager lamented that the diagnosis and resulting treatment will “occasionally” interrupt his schedule this fall but added that he looks forward to an “active role this coming session [of the General Assembly].”

Yager’s Senate District 12 includes Campbell, Fentress, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Pickett and Scott Counties.

(Tweet from Sen. Yager) I want you to know that I have been diagnosed with prostate cancer. I have a great team of doctors who have put me on a good course of treatment. Malinda and I are in good spirits and optimistic.

My schedule this Fall will obviously be interrupted occasionally, but I am looking forward to an active role this coming session. We covet your prayers.

