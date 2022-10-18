Willie Thomas Petty, age 86, of Clinton

Willie Thomas Petty, age 86, of Clinton, TN passed away at his home on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Willie was a member of Community Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN. Willie loved Jesus and he enjoyed singing gospel music. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, gardening, and landscaping. Willie will be remembered as the neighborhood “grandfather” who loved everyone and never met a stranger. Above all, Willie loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edna Petty; sisters, Dorothy Few, Sarah Right, and Margie Cochran.

Willie leaves behind his sons, Greg Petty (Cynthia) of Clinton, TN, James Petty (Kelly) of Aiken, SC; daughters, Cheryl Tilton (Rick) of Lenoir, NC, Diana Miller (Anthony) of Oak Ridge, TN; sister, Wilma Harris of Dickson, TN; special niece, Lisa Carrington; special nephew, Kenny Petty. He also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Willie’s Celebration of Life will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Mowery officiating. The Campbell County/Jellico Honor Guard will be performing full military honors before his Celebration of Life begins.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

