Verna Partin Day, age 90 of Andersonville went home to be with her heavenly father at her residence on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Verna was a licensed minister of Gospel Light Church of God and worked in many churches since she gave her heart to the Lord on Liberty Street in Cincinnati, OH in 1955. She was a Sunday School Teacher and Youth Leader for many years. She had a nursing home ministry, jail ministry, did missionary work in Kenya and Jamaica, and had a radio broadcast with WGLH in LaFollette on Saturday’s. Throughout her life she loved cooking, gardening, sewing, family gatherings, reading her bible, and writing scripture. Verna will be remembered as a Christian woman who loved her family but most of all Jesus.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Day, Sr.; son, John Samuel Day; parents, John Jackson and Catherine Green Partin; brothers, Harold Partin, Bill Partin, Keith Partin and Jack Partin; sisters, Irene Partin and Betty Graves.

She is survived by her sons, Pastor Glenn Day & wife Norma of Rocky Top, Mark Day & wife Melissa of Lake Wylie, SC., and William “Billy” Bryant Day & wife Tammy of Jacksboro; daughter, Doris McBride & husband Ed of Jacksboro; Grandchildren, Steven Day & wife Ashleigh, Christy Hibbler & husband Justin, Caleb Day & wife Josie, Sean Doney, and Tyler Doney & wife Whitney; Great-grandchildren, Constance Day, Hunter Hibbler, Berklee Day, Emmalynn Day, Leighton Doney, Emma Claire Blackwell, & Meelah Doney; sister, Nancy Tackett; brother, John Lewis Partin & wife Glenna, Lois Partin; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, October 7, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Rev. Ron Wagers officiating. Verna’s graveside will be 10:00 am, Saturday at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com