Unemployment falls to under 5% in all 95 counties

(TDLWD/staff reports) Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties.
Williamson County continued to have the lowest rate in the state at 2.1%, which was down 0.2 of a percentage point from August’s rate of 2.3%.
Cheatham and Wilson counties each had a rate of 2.3%, while the rates for Sevier, Rutherford, Sumner, Knox, and Moore counties all came in at 2.4%.
Perry County had the highest unemployment rate in September at 4.9%. But that still marked a 0.7 of a percentage point decrease when compared to its rate for August.
Bledsoe County’s rate of 4.8% was the second highest and represented a decrease of 0.5 of a percentage point from the previous month. Lake County had the next highest rate at 4.7%, which was 0.6 of a percentage point lower than its August rate.

Locally, unemployment in Anderson County fell from 3.2% in August to 2.9% in September.

Campbell County’s unemployment fell by four-tenths of a point, decreasing from 3.6% to 3.2% last month.

The Morgan County unemployment rate came in at 3.3%, down from 3.7% in August.

Roane County saw its numbers dip as well, falling from 3.6% in August to 3.2% in September.

September’s statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% for the second consecutive month.
The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped in September to 3.5%, down 0.2 of a percentage point in a month-to-month comparison.
County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to account for different seasonal impacts on the workforce.
A complete analysis of the September 2022 county unemployment data for Tennessee is available here.

