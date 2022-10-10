Tuesday is voter registration deadline

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 19 Views

(Secretary of State’s office) To cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election, Tennesseans must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

“I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their registration is up-to-date before the registration deadline,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “To make your voice heard on Election Day, you must be registered to vote. Fortunately, it has never been easier for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”

Registering to vote, updating or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov. Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov. Each submission is checked against the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s database.

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to your local county election commission office or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 11.

Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election starts Wednesday, Oct. 19, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

NASCAR: Bell comes through in the clutch, Allmendinger wins again

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) In a turn of events that bordered on the unbelievable, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.