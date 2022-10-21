TSBDC to present live workshop on sales and use tax

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) at Roane State Community College will host a live workshop on Wednesday, November 9th at 9 am at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce entitled “Sales & Use Tax Demystified.”

If you are a business owner or manager and need clarity on sales and use tax and other general accounting requirements demystified for your small business, then you are invited to come ask the expert.

TSBDC Director Stephen Williams and Steven Jones, a CPA and Partner at Stone & Jones CPAs, LLC will be the speakers, with Jones explain how to manage Tennessee’s sales and use tax for small businesses and address questions in an “ask the expert” in the closing segment of the workshop.

There is no cost to attend, but seating is limited, and organizers encourage you to register early. To register for the free workshop on November 9th, follow this link.