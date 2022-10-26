TN Serves distributes coats to kids in Morgan, Scott counties

Tuesday, Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee announced that her Tennessee Serves initiative distributed 4,776 new winter coats to students in the Scott and Morgan County school systems.

The First Lady’s initiative partnered with nonprofit organization Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school student and a portion of middle school students in two of Tennessee’s federally designated distressed counties.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Operation Warm to meet a physical need for students in two of Tennessee’s distressed counties as we enter the winter months,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “Students in our distressed counties face unique challenges, and these new winter coats will provide a source of warmth and comfort for years to come while alleviating financial stress for families during this season.”

“We are happy to be working alongside First Lady Maria Lee and her team to make a difference in the lives of Tennessee children,” said Grace Sica, Executive Director of Operation Warm. “As winter approaches, it’s our goal that these children have what’s needed to stay warm regardless of their family’s current financial circumstance.”

The Tennessee Serves team served alongside Operation Warm staff and local volunteers at Huntsville Elementary and Oneida Elementary Schools on Tuesday to assist students in selecting a coat and support administrators throughout the day.

In addition to Huntsville Elementary and Oneida Elementary Schools, students at the following schools will receive new coats from Tennessee Serves this month:

• Burchfield Elementary School

• Coalfield School

• Fairview Elementary School

• Huntsville Middle School

• Oakdale School

• Petros-Joyner School

• Robbins Elementary School

• Sunbright School

• Wartburg Central Elementary School

• Wartburg Central Middle School

• Winfield Elementary School

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need. To learn more about the work Operation Warm does in serving children across the country, click here .

For more information on Tennessee Serves, click here .