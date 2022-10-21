Through two days, almost 1700 have already voted in Anderson County

On Thursday, day two of the early voting period in advance of the November 8th election, 773 people cast ballots in Anderson County.

373 of those votes were cast at the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, 214 at the Anderson County Fair Association Building in Clinton, and 151 at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. Another 35 votes were received in the mail on Thursday, bringing the two-day mail-in total to 202. Overall, through the first two days of early voting, 1689 Anderson Countians have already taken part.

In Anderson County, you can cast ballots weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 to 12 noon at any one of the sites, the addresses for which are:

Anderson County Fair Association Building, 218 Nave Street, Clinton, TN 37716

Midtown Community Center (Wildcat Den), 102 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Anderson Crossing Shopping Center (Norris/Andersonville), 3310 Andersonville Highway, Andersonville, TN 37705

Tennessee voters are reminded to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov .

To view a sample ballot in Anderson County, follow this link.

For election information in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com or call 865-457-6238.

Early voting will continue through Thursday, November 3rd, and the final day to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, November 1st. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.