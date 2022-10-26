THP: No students hurt in Anderson bus crash

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

THP: No students hurt in Anderson bus crash

No students were hurt in a crash involving an Anderson County school bus on Tuesday afternoon, but the driver of the other vehicle involved was injured, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The THP reports that a 2002 Toyota Echo driven by 34-year-old Alisa Seiber of Clinton had been headed north on Lake City Highway (US25W) at around 3:15 pm when a school bus driven by 70-year-old Brenda Osborne, also of Clinton, attempted to turn left off of Granite Road on to Lake City Highway. The report indicates that Osborne did not see the oncoming car and Seiber had no time to react, striking the bus on the front right tire.

The Toyota then spun around and became airborne, coming to rest on the right side of the roadway on its top in a ditch. The bus came to a controlled stop in the northbound lanes, according to the THP report.

The bus was carrying 16 students from Dutch Valley Elementary School, but none of them were injured, nor was the driver. Seiber was injured in the crash, although the report does not indicate the nature or severity of her injuries.

