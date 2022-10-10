THP identifies man killed in wrong-way crash

Following up on a story first reported by our partners at BBB-TV on Friday, we now know the name of the man who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 59-year-old Eric White of Harriman was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the interstate just before 12:15 am Friday when his car collided head-on with a westbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Zane Vickery of South Carolina.

Vickery’s car flipped over, and he was taken to UT Medical Center after emergency crews freed him from the wreckage. White died at the scene. The THP report indicates that both drivers were wearing seat belts and were both the lone occupants of their respective vehicles.

