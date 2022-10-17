Teresa Robbins Lambdin, 56, of Andersonville, Tennessee went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Teresa was of the Baptist faith and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Teresa was born on February 6, 1966, to Roma and James Disney in Knoxville, Tennessee. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1984. Teresa retired in 2017 after a successful career with the Anderson County School District.

Teresa married Tim Lambdin on February 24, 2007, making their home in Andersonville. Deeply in love and inseparable, they would seek out adventures and lived life to the fullest together. Teresa enjoyed being outdoors – adventuring to waterfalls, working in her flower garden, watching the birds, and spending time with her animals.

Teresa was a giving, caring and selfless soul. Her smile was contagious and always showed encouragement and enthusiasm to everyone around her.

Teresa is survived by her loving husband Tim; Daughter Miranda Baker and husband Jeremy; Step-Daughter Timerra Lucas and husband Kris; Grandchildren Kai, Addison, and Koen; Mother Roma Disney; Sister Lisa Stone and husband Jason; Brother Randy Disney; Nieces Erika Fields and Heather Coin; Nephew Logan Disney; Beloved Friend Penny Ethridge.

Teresa is preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, Dennis Robbins and her father, James Disney.

Special thank you to her caregiver, Krystal Fultz, and Amedisys Home Health Care.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5:00-7:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Reverend Kirk Wallace officiating. Graveside services will be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Reverend James Lambdin officiating. www.holleygamble.com