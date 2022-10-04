Tennessee begins Summer P-EBT distribution

(TN DHS) The Tennessee Department of Human Services announces the distribution of Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) beginning this week.

Summer P-EBT

The distribution of P-EBT benefits covering summer 2022 has begun. Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualification consistent with the 2021-2022 school year. P-EBT benefits will be available to children who:

  • Were eligible to receive free meals through the National School Lunch Program or attended a Community Eligibility Program, Provision 2 or 3 school in the 2021-2022 school year, and as of July 31, 2022.

Eligible children will receive a one-time deposit of $391 to be used for food purchases at stores that accept EBT.

If the child already has an active P-EBT card, benefits will be added to that card. If a new P-EBT card is needed please visit www.connectebt.com or call 1 (888) 997-9444. If the child has not received P-EBT before, a new EBT card will be mailed to their home based on address records at their school.

Parents can login to the P-EBT Parent Portal at https://onedhs.tn.gov/parent to view P-EBT benefits, link their child(ren), verify or change address, and sign up to receive text message notifications. The P-EBT Parent Portal has been updated with information on Summer P-EBT student benefit amounts as of September 29, 2022.

If a parent or guardian has questions that are not answered through the P-EBT website or P-EBT Parent Portal, they may call the P-EBT assistance line at (833) 419-3210.

P-EBT is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE). Both departments were instrumental in developing P-EBT plans and taking the steps necessary to identify eligible children and distribute benefits.

For more information visit: https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/humanservices/p-ebt.html.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 (PL 116–127, the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 (PL 116-260), and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (PL 117-2) provides the Secretary of Agriculture authority to approve state agency plans to administer P-EBT. Approved state agencies may operate P-EBT when a school is closed or has been operating with reduced attendance or hours for at least five consecutive days during a public health emergency designation when the school would otherwise be in session.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

