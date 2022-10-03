TBI: Man at center of Silver Alert located safely

Earl Foster, an elderly Harriman man who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued last night by the TBI, has been found safe in Blount County.

In issuing the alert, the agency said that the 87-year-old Foster has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Before being located, the last known contact with Foster was Saturday morning and his debit card was used Sunday afternoon in Robbinsville, the TBI said.

The TBI thanked everyone who called in tips and shared the Silver Alert on social media.