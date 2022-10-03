TBI: Man at center of Silver Alert located safely

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

Earl Foster, an elderly Harriman man who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued last night by the TBI, has been found safe in Blount County.

In issuing the alert, the agency said that the 87-year-old Foster has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Before being located, the last known contact with Foster was Saturday morning and his debit card was used Sunday afternoon in Robbinsville, the TBI said.

The TBI thanked everyone who called in tips and shared the Silver Alert on social media.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Soft lockdown spurs social media storm, school leaders respond

Clinton High School was placed on a soft lockdown Friday morning following reports of planned …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.