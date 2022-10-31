TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Anderson

The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on their way to a call on Dutch Valley Road got behind a driver, later identified as 59-year-old Ernest Brown of Briceville, who the deputy reported “began swerving aggressively across all lanes of traffic.”

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but instead Brown took off, leading officers on a high-speed pursuit through Dutch Valley that ended when deputies successfully deployed spike strips, disabling Brown’s car and causing it to crash. Officials say that Brown then exited his vehicle and began firing a weapon at the deputies, who returned fire and struck Brown in the wrist.

Brown was taken to UT Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of his injury, and was booked into the Anderson County Jail shortly before 6 am Monday. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on a suspended or revoked license, as well as a probation violation, a failure to appear warrant, and a criminal capias. As of this morning, his bond was set at $250,000 on the failure to appear warrant and the criminal capias, pending a hearing on the new charges.

As is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting, the DA’s Office and TBI were immediately notified, and the TBI is leading the investigation into the incident.

No deputies were injured during the exchange of gunfire.