Stella Phillips age, 74 of Clinton

Stella Phillips age, 74 of Clinton passed away on October 22, 2022, at her residence.  She was born on March 19, 1948, to the late Robert & Odessa Byrge Phillips. Stella was of the Baptist faith and attended Carroll Hollow Baptist Church. Stella was a hard worker, and she loved her family and her grandkids. She is preceded in death by: Parents Robert & Odessa Phillips, Brothers Raymond Phillips, Coye Phillips, Elmer Phillips, Billy Ray Phillips, Son Leslie and Husband John Cass. Stella is survived by:

Daughters               Stacie & Johnny Owens                Clinton, TN

                               Sherrie Reece & Kevin Foster       Lake City

Brother                   Lester Phillips                                 Florida

Sister                      Louise Phillips                                Oak Ridge

Grandkids         Olivia, Allison, Emily, Nick Green, Nisa Philips, Nick Hayes

4 Great Grandchildren

A host of other family and friends

Visitation: 6:00PM – 8:00PM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 8:00PM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Crowe officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 10:15AM on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel to go in procession to the Beech Fork Cemetery for an 11:00AM burial.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

