Stella Phillips age, 74 of Clinton passed away on October 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born on March 19, 1948, to the late Robert & Odessa Byrge Phillips. Stella was of the Baptist faith and attended Carroll Hollow Baptist Church. Stella was a hard worker, and she loved her family and her grandkids. She is preceded in death by: Parents Robert & Odessa Phillips, Brothers Raymond Phillips, Coye Phillips, Elmer Phillips, Billy Ray Phillips, Son Leslie and Husband John Cass. Stella is survived by:

Daughters Stacie & Johnny Owens Clinton, TN

Sherrie Reece & Kevin Foster Lake City

Brother Lester Phillips Florida

Sister Louise Phillips Oak Ridge

Grandkids Olivia, Allison, Emily, Nick Green, Nisa Philips, Nick Hayes

4 Great Grandchildren

A host of other family and friends

Visitation: 6:00PM – 8:00PM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 8:00PM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Crowe officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 10:15AM on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel to go in procession to the Beech Fork Cemetery for an 11:00AM burial.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.