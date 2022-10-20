State tourism officials unveil marker honoring ‘Louie Bluie’

On Tuesday, officials gathered at Freeman Park in LaFollette to unveil a Tennessee Music Pathways Historical Marker honoring Campbell County native Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong.

More songs are written, recorded, and played live here than anywhere else in the world. Tennessee Music Pathways connect [visitors] to the people, places, and events that shaped music history, according to the state Department of Tourism.

Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong (1909-2003) was an internationally acclaimed string band musician who grew up in LaFollette in the 1920s and became one of the nation’s finest string band musicians, as well as artist, storyteller, and writer.

Armstrong was a multi-instrumentalist and multi-linguist, and in fact, during the Great Depression, sang songs for Italians, Germans and Poles in their native languages. In addition to music, Armstrong was also painter and teller of folk tales. He began playing in a string band with his brothers by age 10. At 12 years of age, he left home to work with fiddle player Blind Roland Martin in Knoxville and became a “songster,” a performer who has mastered many styles of music. Armstrong formed a band and performed on WROL in Knoxville as the Wandering Troubadours. He and his band recorded two instrumental tunes, “Knox County Stomp” and “Vine Street Rag.” He performed at the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair and recorded four titles in the string-band style for RCA Victor’s Bluebird Records in 1934 with singer Ted Bogan.

The new marker is one of hundreds across the state at places documented as “cradles” of the blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll music.

Armstrong performed blues, country, spirituals/gospels, jigs and reels, polkas, rags, Hawaiian songs, Tin Pan Alley, hokum, ragtime and more.

Representatives of the Campbell Culture Coalition were joined by Armstrong’s son, Ralphe Armstrong, for Tuesday’s unveiling.

The non-profit coalition is the producer of The Louie Bluie Music & Arts Festival held each fall at Cove Lake State Park. For more on the marker and more on the Tennessee Music Pathways program, follow this link.