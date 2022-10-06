Side-by-side fires to be set by CFD

To help Clinton residents better understand fire risks and home safety technology, the Clinton Fire Department will conduct a live demonstration during their annual community fire safety event that we have been telling you about on our Community Bulletin Board.

A live, side-by-side fire and sprinkler burn demonstration that the CFD says will “vividly” show the tremendous speed of a typical home fire and its potential for deadly destruction. Also illustrated is the vital importance of home fire safety technology that can save lives and reduce property damage, such as smoke alarms and home fire sprinkler systems. The demonstration is open to the public and is part of the CFD’s annual, community-wide safety event on Saturday, October 15th.

The event will run from 10 am to 2 pm on the Anderson County Fairgrounds, near the old Armory building, at 214 Nave Street in Clinton. Food will be provided, as well as inflatable rides, activities, and games. This event is completely free to the community, and all are invited to attend. The live burn demonstration will start at 1:00pm.

More than 80 percent of all fire deaths occur in the home. The Clinton Fire Department is holding this important event to help people of every age understand how dangerous a home fire is, and how important prevention, detection, suppression, and escape are.

For more information, call 865-457-2131.