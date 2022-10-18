Saturday is the FINAL day to sign up for Holiday Bureau assistance for 2022

Our friends at the Holiday Bureau in Oak Ridge want to remind everyone that the final day to sign up for holiday assistance this year is this Saturday, October 22nd.

Assistance is available to residents of Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top as well as all residents of Anderson County and provides Christmas toys for children and food for the entire family.

The final day to sign up for assistance this year will be Saturday, October 22nd from 9 am to 1 pm at the Holiday Bureau Office on Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge.

If you have a Food Stamp award letter, organizers say it contains all the information they will need to check your eligibility and sign you up. Be sure to bring along a photo ID as well.

If you do not have that document, you will need to bring with you a photo ID, proof of everyone in your household, proof of all household income, and proof of residence, such as a utility bill, for example.

For more information, visit www.holidaybureau.org, or call 865-483-7831.