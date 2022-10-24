RSCC hosting job, career fair Tuesday on Oak Ridge campus

(RSCC) Roane State Community College will host a job and career fair at its Oak Ridge Branch Campus on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The event is open to all job seekers and spots for local businesses are still available.

The fair is scheduled to begin at 9 am and will wrap up at noon. Employers will be set up inside the campus atrium to meet with job seekers. Applications will be available so attendees can apply for jobs on the spot.

Currently enrolled Roane State students who may be looking for a job are encouraged to attend, along with recent graduates and members of the community. All are welcome.

Employers wishing to reserve one of the remaining spots at the fair can fill out an online reservation form at roanestate.edu/jobfair. Set-up time begins at 8 am on the day of the event.

Roane State’s Oak Ridge Branch Campus is located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge.

Questions can be directed to Sonya Parker, Roane State’s workforce training and placement manager, by emailing parkers@roanestate.edu.

