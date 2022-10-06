Rose Mary Martin Weaver age 74, of Knoxville went home to be with her Heavenly Father at Fort Loudon Medical Center on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Rosemary was a Graduate of Lake City High School and attended Lincoln Memorial College. She was a Member of Moran Baptist Church where she played the organ and Sunday School Teacher. She Loved attending and socializing at church and reading her Bible. She was a Retired School Teacher for 35 years from Lake City Elementary School.

Rosemary will be remembered as Christian woman who Loved her Family and grandkids but most of all Jesus.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruby Martin; husband, Bill Weaver.

She is survived by her daughter, Charllet & husband Mitch Owens; sister, Nancy & husband Joe Harper; granddaughter, Michelle husband Gary Dees; 2 grandchildren Braxton and Naomi Dees; nephew Marty Hennessee; niece, Mary husband Brian Hatmaker; great nephews, Stone and Luke Hatmaker; cousin, Dean Knight.

The Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday October 9, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with service to immediately follow with Rev. Alvis Richardson officiating. Rosemary’s Graveside will be at 11:00 am, Monday, October 10, 2022 at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville Rev. Mark Acres officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com