Ronald L. Hooks, age 76

Ronald L. Hooks age 76, went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2022, at his home.  He was born on September 20, 1946.

Ronnie was a member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton. He retired from the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge.

Ronnie is preceded in death by father and mother Elmer L. and Nancy Hooks.

He is survived by:

Wife…. Martha Hooks

Son…. Bryan Hooks (Kimberly)
Grandchildren…. Reese and Raegan Hooks

Brother…. Donnie Hooks (Dora)

Sister…. Patsy McConkey

Judy McKenney

Helen Fowler

Ronnie had a wonderful caregiver, Pat White who gave him loving care.

The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice for their love and care.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements

www.holleygamble.com

