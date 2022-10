Roger Sierra age 40, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. Roger was born September 11, 1982 in Hackensack, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his father, Julio Sierra.

He is survived by his mother, Merlano Sierra and sister, Vanessa Areas.

The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Monday, October 17, 2022 at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com