Roane State announces workforce training partnership with IACMI as part of ‘America’s Cutting Edge’

(RSCC) Roane State is proud to announce its workforce training partnership with the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing InnovationÒ (IACMI) as the community college becomes just the third location in the State of Tennessee to offer specialized no-cost machine tool training opportunities through America’s Cutting Edge (ACE).

ACE is a joint Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Energy (DOE) effort launched in 2020 to reestablish American leadership in the machine tool industry through transformative thinking, technology innovation and workforce development.

Expanding the number of training centers is a key part of ACENet, the emerging national network of regional machine tools innovation and workforce development centers. Through ACE, DoD’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program established a national CNC machining training program developed by University of Tennessee Knoxville (UTK) professor Tony Schmitz. The program brings together the scientific expertise of Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility and the proven workforce development capabilities of IACMI. Roane State now joins UTK and Pellissippi State Community College as ACE training centers in Tennessee.

“All of us at Roane State are so excited to partner with IACMI and become an official ACE training center, expanding this excellent national initiative in our communities,” said Teresa Duncan, the college’s vice president of workforce and community development. “Projects like ACE are the ones that will make a big impact on our students, our communities and local businesses.”

“The need for skilled individuals in the machine tool industry is urgent and only expected to grow,” added Roane State President Chris Whaley. “This partnership is just one of many ways we are working to expand our pipeline to local industry and ensure they have the workforce they need to succeed.”

Through ACE, participants can receive free online training and qualify for hands-on, in-person training in the machine tool industry. No prior training or experience is required.

To date, ACE has delivered online courses in Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining to more than 2,800 students from all 50 states and in-person bootcamp style training to more than 150 students, all at no cost to participants.

The first Roane State opportunity for local training will be a CNC Bootcamp held at Oak Ridge High School October 10-14, 2022. The camp will tailor its program for current Middle College students in Mechatronics and recent graduates of the program as well as dual enrollment and area high school students.

Additional information is available online at www.AmericasCuttingEdge.org. Registration for online training is also available at the site by clicking “Register for ACE” and entering the required information. Be sure to choose Roane State Community College as your associated ACE program.