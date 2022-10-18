Roane Drug Take Back Day events announced

Monday, we told you about the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day event at the Oak Ridge Police Department, which will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 29th.

Today, we have two more Drug Take Back events to tell you about, both of these in Roane County, sponsored by the Roane County Anti-Drug Coalition. On Drug Take Back Day, everyone is encouraged to drop off unwanted, unneeded or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications, antibiotics, steroids, cold medicine, vitamins/herbal supplements, pet medications, eye drops, and ointments.

The Roane County events will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on the 29th at the Walgreen’s located at 1797 Roane State Highway or at Kingston City Hall at 900 Waterford Place.

Sharps and inhalers cannot be accepted.