Roane Drug Take Back Day events announced

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 22 Views

Monday, we told you about the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day event at the Oak Ridge Police Department, which will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 29th.

Today, we have two more Drug Take Back events to tell you about, both of these in Roane County, sponsored by the Roane County Anti-Drug Coalition. On Drug Take Back Day, everyone is encouraged to drop off unwanted, unneeded or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications, antibiotics, steroids, cold medicine, vitamins/herbal supplements, pet medications, eye drops, and ointments.

The Roane County events will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on the 29th at the Walgreen’s located at 1797 Roane State Highway or at Kingston City Hall at 900 Waterford Place.

Sharps and inhalers cannot be accepted.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Secretary of State reminds Tennesseans of ways to avoid scams during Charity Fraud Awareness Week

(Secretary of State’s Office) This week, Oct. 17 to 21, is International Charity Fraud Awareness …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.