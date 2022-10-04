Report: Most of Jacksboro police force resigns

The small police force in Jacksboro got a lot smaller Monday when Chief Jeremy Goins and two others officers abruptly resigned.

The exodus left the town with one police officer, Franklin Ayers, who has since been promoted to assistant police chief under acting Chief Daniel Smith, formerly of the LaFollette Police Department. While the town searches for new officers to replenish the police department, LaFollette police officers and Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, will cover emergency calls in Jacksboro.

According to online news outlet The Volunteer Times, the resignations are the result of an apparent conflict between Goins and Jacksboro Mayor Shayne Greene that came to a head over the weekend, in an incident during which Greene allegedly tried to force an officer to arrest individuals on DUI or public intoxication charges even though they had passed sobriety tests. Then, Goins told the Times that on Monday morning, Greene informed him that he had hired a new Assistant Chief of Police without Goins’ input, leading the chief and two other officers, including the one involved in the incident over the weekend, to turn in their guns and badges.

