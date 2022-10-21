Reminder: Coal Creek Miners Museum offering spooky experience

The staff at the Coal Creek Miners Museum in Rocky Top invite everyone to “A Night at the Museum: When the Normal becomes Paranormal,” on Saturday, October 29th.

Join Joe Paris, paranormal expert and ghost hunter, and Museum Curator Lisa Pebley for a night of “sheer fright and terror of the unknown.”

The event will be an “actual paranormal investigation” and will run from 9 pm to 2 am at the Museum, located at 201 South Main Street in Rocky Top. This is a limited ticket event, according to Pebley, and tickets are $25 per person. Tickets must be purchased in person at the museum by October 24th.

Please note that anyone under the age of 16 years old will not be allowed to participate, and everyone who does attend on the 29th will have to sign a release form. The doors open at 8 pm on Saturday, October 29th for a meet and greet and light refreshments as well as a chance to tour the museum, one of East Tennessee’s hidden gems.