Register now for the Blockhouse Valley Deer Hunt Draw

Anderson County sportsmen and women are invited to register for the upcoming Blockhouse Valley Deer Hunt Draw.

Register by sending name and phone number to deerhunt@andersoncountytn.gov, or by calling 865-457-6291.

The deadline to register is October 14th at 12 noon. County Mayor Terry Frank will draw names at 2 pm the same day.

There is no need to be present for the drawing, as successful hunters will be notified by email and/or phone.