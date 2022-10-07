Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton, TN, left this world suddenly on October 4, 2022. Randy was a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, lawn mowers and other things. He worked at J B Rhea and Son Pottery.

Randy is proceeded in death by his mother, Kay Dotson; sisters Ollie Dotson and Bertha “Penny” Dotson Webber.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Dotson of Pennsylvania; brothers, Skeeter Dotson of Clinton and Jack Dotson of Missouri; father, Isaac “Ike” Dotson Jr and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.