Randall Gene “Randy” Rhodey, age 57, of Oak Ridge, TN passed away at his home in Oak Ridge on Friday, October 7th , 2022. He was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Buchanan and Connie Rhodey; his brothers, Charlie Rhodey, Steve Rhodey, and Billy Rhodey.

He is survived by his grandparents, Louise Rhodey and Pappy Rhodey of Clinton, TN; the mother of his children, Susie Rhodey of Oak Ridge, TN; son, Randall L. Rhodey of Clinton, TN; daughter, Ashley “Nikki” Rhodey of Oliver Springs, TN; brother, Archer Rhodey and wife Linda of Oak Ridge, TN; grandchildren, Hailey McCoy, Ashton Crawder, Tommy Russell, and Hunter Braden. Randy also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.