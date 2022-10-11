Randall Gene “Randy” Rhodey, age 57, of Oak Ridge

Randall Gene “Randy” Rhodey, age 57, of Oak Ridge, TN passed away at his home in Oak Ridge on Friday, October 7th , 2022. He was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Buchanan and Connie Rhodey; his brothers, Charlie Rhodey, Steve Rhodey, and Billy Rhodey.

He is survived by his grandparents, Louise Rhodey and Pappy Rhodey of Clinton, TN; the mother of his children, Susie Rhodey of Oak Ridge, TN; son, Randall L. Rhodey of Clinton, TN; daughter, Ashley “Nikki” Rhodey of Oliver Springs, TN; brother, Archer Rhodey and wife Linda of Oak Ridge, TN; grandchildren, Hailey McCoy, Ashton Crawder, Tommy Russell, and Hunter Braden. Randy also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

