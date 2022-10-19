RAM seeks volunteers for January clinic in Knoxville

Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its Jan. 13-15 clinic. The three-day clinic is to be held at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park, located at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914.

RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 11-12 and take down on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 15-16.

Overnight parking staff to greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Knoxville, Tenn. and surrounding communities, please visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call us at 865-579-1530.

While volunteers are needed for all three clinic days, the most pressing need is for professional and general support volunteers on Friday, Jan. 13.