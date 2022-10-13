ORICL, Oak Ridge team up for course on municipal government

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning (ORICL) and City of Oak Ridge are teaming up to offer a course on municipal government.

The four-session course titled “Municipal Government 101: Fundamentals of Oak Ridge City Government” will be taught by City Clerk Beth Hickman. The course is on Thursdays (October 6, 20, 27 and November 3) from 6 to 7:10 p.m. It will also be offered in the Winter/Spring 2023 term.

“This course is designed to provide general information about Oak Ridge City Government,” said Hickman. “We’ll cover which department to call for various needs and issues, but we’ll also go over how local government actually functions and what services are provided to Oak Ridgers.”

Students will be presented an opportunity to understand some of the issues our municipal government has authority to resolve – and some that it does not.

Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch, City Manager Mark Watson, and various department directors will visit the class to discuss their role in the City or how their department functions.

ORICL, located at the Oak Ridge Campus of Roane State, is a non-profit organization that offers classes in many subject areas including Art, History, Science, Literature, and Medicine at a very low cost. It provides an opportunity to learn about interesting topics without the pressure of homework or tests.

For questions or to learn more, visit www.roanestate.edu, call (865) 481-8222, or email oricl@roanestate.edu.

To contact the Oak Ridge City Clerk’s Office, call (865) 425-3411.

