ORFD reminds us October is Fire Prevention Month

(ORFD press release) October is Fire Prevention Month in the City of Oak Ridge.

Mayor Warren Gooch issued the proclamation for Fire Prevention Month on Sept. 30, 2022, which states that all citizens be encouraged to practice fire prevention and safety by checking their smoke alarms and designing a home escape plan.

The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres. At the same time, the Peshtigo Fire also roared through Northeast Wisconsin, burning down 16 towns, killing 1,152 people and scorching 1.2 million acres, making it the most devastating forest fire in American history. Both blazes produced countless tales of bravery and heroism and changed the way firefighters and public officials thought about fire safety.

On the 40th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the Fire Marshals Association of North America (today known as the International Fire Marshals Association) decided that the anniversary should be observed in a way that would keep the public informed about the importance of fire prevention.

In 1920, President Woodrow Wilson issued the first National Fire Prevention proclamation, and the President of the United States has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance every year since 1925, making it the longest running public health and safety observance on record.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department provides in-home assistance with smoke alarm installation and home escape planning year-round. In October, educational programs are conducted within our school system to increase awareness of the importance of fire prevention and safety.

“Each elementary school receives an assembly and outside activities. The assembly is about one hour in length, and this year our program is Fire Prevention Family Feud,” Capt. Austin Keathley said. “The game show features students as the contestants trying to guess important fire prevention topics.”

Younger students have the opportunity to speak to a firefighter and see the firefighter put gear on.

“Putting on the gear is an attempt to help young children not be afraid of firefighters,” Keathley said. “In situations that firefighters are needed, fear is already present, and we hope to ease that with having children become familiar with the look and sounds they could hear or see.”

They cover topics like stop, drop and roll, home escape plans, and crawling low under smoke. Of course, the main attraction is always the opportunity to look at and get in the fire truck. The programs are designed to best fit grades Pre-K through 4th grade. ORFD also visits the Oak Ridge Schools Preschool and St. Mary’s School.

To learn how to create a home escape plan, visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website at www.NFPA.org.

As a reminder, you can contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department year-round for a free smoke

alarm or inspection of your current smoke alarms at 865-425-FIRE (3473). To learn more about

our free smoke alarm program, visit www.OakRidgeTN.gov.