ORCB Halloween Concert announced

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 27 Views

On Sunday, October 30th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its Halloween Concert.

The 3:30 pm concert will be at the outdoor pavilion at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge and admission is free.

The concert features “scary” music.  Audience members, adults and children alike, are invited to wear their Halloween costumes. 

Treats will be distributed during intermission.  Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating. 

For more information, visit www.orcb.org, call 865-202-2773, or check the band’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.

