OR Public Library to unveil new Storybook Trail

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 8 Views

Join the Oak Ridge Public Library (ORPL) on Oct. 25 for the opening of the City of Oak Ridge’s new Storybook Trail.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m., right after storytime at ORPL. The Storybook Trail is located along the walking path near the creek in A.K. Bissell Park. The permanent installation features the book ‘Over in the Forest: Come and Take a Peek’ by Marianne Berkes.

“We’re very appreciative of the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation grant, which is what’s helping make this possible,” ORPL Director Julie Forkner said. “But it really wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of our library staff and the Recreation and Parks Department.”

The Storybook Trail is designed to foster a love of reading, imagination, movement, and the outdoors, according to a library press release.

For more information, visit www.ORPL.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

AC paramedic receives ‘Operation Angel Wing’ honor

(Submitted) Lt. Matt Wilson, a paramedic with the Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, recently was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.