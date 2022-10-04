OR announces Halloween Party plans

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has announced it will host the 2022 edition of its Children’s Halloween Party on Thursday, October 27, from 6 to 8 pm, with activities planned throughout A.K. Bissell Park including a hayride, weather permitting.

Businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a booth for the event. Sponsors will supply volunteers and hand out candy throughout the event. Booths should be age appropriate for children aged 4 through 4th grade. Applications can be picked up at the Civic Center front desk.

Additional adult volunteers are needed to assist with other activities. Persons wishing to work at the event should call the Civic Center at the number listed below. On the night of the event, volunteers should report to the Civic Center by 5:30 p.m. and plan to stay until 9 p.m. The first 50 volunteers to sign up will receive an event T-shirt. A pizza snack will be served to all volunteers immediately following the event.

Parking will be located at both the east (Civic Center side) and west (Library side) parking areas. The east side parking area will be filled first. Traffic on the Civic Center frontage road will flow in one direction exiting onto Oak Ridge Turnpike from the west (Library side) parking area.

For more information, contact Cameron Taylor with the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450. For more information about this and other events, visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.