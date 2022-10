The Oak Ridge Elks Lodge #1684, located at 684 Emory Valley Rd, will be hosting an indoor Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 5 to 7:30 pm.

This event is being hosted by the Oak Ridge Elks Lodge in order to provide children with a safe, supervised, fun place to show off their costumes and receive candy on Halloween night. Free hot chocolate and bottled water will be given to everyone in attendance.

Bring your camera and have your picture made with “Elroy the Elk.”