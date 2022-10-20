Oak Ridge breaks ground for new, modern water treatment plant

On Wednesday, officials with the city of Oak Ridge broke ground on a new water treatment plant, which will replace the existing 1943 plant, which is currently at capacity and beyond its useful life. The total cost for the new ultrafiltration membrane drink water treatment plant is estimated at $78.3 million, according to information provided by the city.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) owned and operated the existing potable water treatment plant at its Y-12 facility and sold water to the city for distribution to Oak Ridge residents and businesses. On May 1, 2000, ownership of the water treatment facility was transferred to the City of Oak Ridge.

The replacement of the conventional treatment plant will allow the city to “keep up with its growth and treat up to 12 million gallons of water per day while also meeting critical water demands for the Department of Energy” for its long-term operation of world-leading research and manufacturing in the Oak Ridge area.

“This plant provides every drop of water to our 31,000 residents from Elza Gate on the East, to the Preserve on the West, and to all DOE facilities, most notably Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Y-12 National Security Complex, which will soon include the new Uranium Processing Facility,” said Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch in a press release. “Our new plant will produce high-quality drinking water and deliver it through new pipelines more reliably and efficiently than current operations.”

According to the city, some of the additional parts of the project include construction of raw water intake pumps, traveling screens, a finished water pump station, and water pipelines as well as the rehabilitation of the existing finished water tanks.

The City will use funding from the State of Tennessee Revolving Loan Fund and Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA).

“The EPA has provided $21 million in loans as the smallest of the large cities in the first round of WIFIA funding,” said Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson. “Congressman Chuck Fleischmann has helped with additional federal funding in an anticipated $8.5 million.”

Jacobs Engineering Group designed the new plant and will also be involved in construction administration. Earlier this month, the Oak Ridge City Council approved a contrac with Bowen Engineering Corporation to construct the new facility.

“Public Works Department water plant and operations employees are charged with maintaining the system and ensuring a safe and sufficient supply of water will be delivered to its customers,” Oak Ridge Public Works Director Patrick Berge said. “This new plant is going to be crucial in making sure we’re able to continue to do that and today’s groundbreaking was the first step in the process.”

The builders intend to have the plant, located on Pumphouse Road, ready to provide water by Spring 2025.

For more information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or visit www.oakridgetn.gov.