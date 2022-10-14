New nuclear fuel facility expected to bring 400+ jobs to Oak Ridge

Officials from federal, state and local governments were in Oak Ridge on Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of what they call a “major advancement” in nuclear fuel technology.

TRISO-X, a subsidiary of X-energy, will soon begin construction on what will be North America’s first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, which will produce fuel for nuclear reactors to generate electricity across the country.

The TRISO-X Fuel Fabrication Facility will cost approximately $300 million to construct and officials said Thursday that 400 jobs are expected to be created initially, with possibly hundreds more in the future.

Once complete, possibly as soon as 2025, the 500,000 square-foot facility will manufacture commercial fuel for nuclear reactors. The CEO of X-energy said the company will also do work for NASA and the Department of Defense.

Company officials say they hope to employ closer to 1,000 people within a few years of the facility opening.

