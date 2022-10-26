National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reminder

(TDMHSAS press release) The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is encouraging all Tennesseans to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. local time

. Locally, the Oak Ridge Police Department will be collecting your unwanted medications at the police station at 200 South Tulane Avenue, with similar Take Back events in Roane County at the Walgreen’s located at 1797 Roane State Highway in Harriman, and at Kingston City Hall at 900 Waterford Place.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a biannual opportunity for everyone to dispose of medications that are expired or no longer needed. These medications, including prescription opioid pain relievers and stimulants, can be habit-forming leading to addiction or overdose.

Click this link to find a Take Back Day event near you.

On Take Back Day, community organizations including Tennessee’s Substance Use Prevention Coalitions partner with local law enforcement to collect medications and share information about their activities to prevent addiction. Medications can be safely and securely disposed with no questions asked.

“Whether it’s a recent surgery, dental procedure, or clearing out a home after the death of a loved one, there are so many situations where people have mass quantities of medications just sitting around. Safe and secure disposal through Take Back Day events is just about the easiest way we all can have an impact on substance use and addiction in our communities,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “And with deadly doses of illicit fentanyl being pressed into counterfeit pills, there’s never been a more important time to take back your medications so that young people never begin experimenting with medications they find in the home.”

During the April 2022 Take Back Day, Tennesseans safely and securely disposed of more than 5,600 pounds of medications.

For people who are not able to participate in Take Back Day, there are hundreds of prescription drug drop boxes that are available year-round. Many are located in police precincts, sheriff’s offices, or pharmacies. Click this link for a map of drop box locations across Tennessee .