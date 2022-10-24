NASCAR: Larson wins; Gragson, Majeski punch Championship 4 tix

(Holly Cain, NASCAR/MRN.com) Kyle Larson has led a lot of laps and come awfully close to hoisting a trophy at Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Sunday, he finally did both, winning the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race in dominant form.

Larson swept both stage wins and led 199 of the race‘s 267 laps in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to pull away to a 1.261-second victory over Florida native Ross Chastain in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevy.

Kaulig Racing‘s AJ Allmendinger was third, with Richard Childress Racing‘s Austin Dillon and RFK Racing‘s Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five. It is the 2012 series champion Keselowski‘s first top-five finish since becoming co-owner of the organization this season.

The win was 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Larson‘s third of the year and 19th of his career — but the first at the 1.5-mile Homestead oval after a pair of previous near-misses. He led a race-best 132 laps in 2016 but finished runner-up. He led 145 laps in 2017 and finished third.

Team Penske‘s Logano is the only playoff driver who has already earned his position in the championship race, thanks to a victory at Las Vegas a week ago. Chastain, Elliott and Byron now complete the top-four driver ranking.

Hamlin sits in fifth place, five points below Byron. Blaney is 18 points below the provisional cut line, Bell 33 back and Briscoe is now essentially in a must-win situation, trailing by 44 points.

With his victory, Larson‘s No. 5 Hendrick Chevrolet team is eligible for the owner‘s title.

For a complete recap of Sunday’s race and a detailed look at the Playoff picture heading to Martinsville, follow this link.

(Staff report, NASCAR/MRN.com)Noah Gragson has led plenty of laps at Homestead-Miami Speedway with three top-10 finishes in his four starts before this weekend. And Saturday night — at long last — Gragson earned the Xfinity Series winner‘s trophy to go with all his statistical success at the South Florida track.

The 23-year-old Las Vegas native led a dominating 127 of the 200 laps — at one point his No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevy was out front by more than nine seconds. Ultimately it took a strong restart with five laps remaining for Gragson to ensure the victory — just .550 seconds over fellow NASCAR Xfinity Series championship challenger Ty Gibbs.

The win is Gragson‘s automatic ticket to the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway in two weeks — a fitting placement for the young driver who leads the series with eight wins, more than doubling his previous best single-season win tally.

Gragson now joins his JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry — last week‘s winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — with an automatic Championship 4 berth with two final-four positions still to be decided.

Gibbs‘ runner-up finish places him third in the championship standings. He‘s a healthy 30 points ahead of fourth place, Kaulig Racing‘s AJ Allmendinger, with next week‘s Martinsville (Va.) Speedway race settling which four drivers will be racing for the title at Phoenix on Nov. 5.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier, who had an eventful day, finished 10th coming back from being a lap down. He now trails Allmendinger by only five points for that final Playoff berth. Richard Childress Racing‘s Austin Hill sits seven points below the cutoff line with a ninth-place Homestead finish.

For a complete recap of Saturday’s race and a detailed look at the Playoff picture heading to Martinsville, follow this link.

(Holly Cain, NASCAR/MRN.com) Ty Majeski took a big step to solidify himself as the championship favorite with a victory in Saturday‘s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway — the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ penultimate event to set the Championship 4 field for the 2022 title race in two weeks.

The 28-year-old Wisconsin native led a race-best 67 of 134 laps, his No. 66 ThorSport Racing Toyota Tundra crossing the finish line a convincing 4.524 seconds ahead of Zane Smith‘s No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

Behind Majeski, it was a tight and valiant rush to the checkered flag to set the four-driver final. Stewart Friesen finished third, but ultimately missed making the Championship 4 by a single point — as reigning series champion Ben Rhodes turned in a sixth-place run to secure that position — all he needed.

Majeski, Zane Smith, Chandler Smith and Rhodes will now race for the big trophy on Nov. 4 at Phoenix Raceway.

Zane Smith, 23, the regular season champion, is a three-race winner this season and will be making his third run at the championship — the most final-four appearances among the 2022 title-eligible drivers.

Chandler Smith, 20, a three-race winner in the Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, finished 10th on Saturday and will be making his debut in the Championship 4. He is the defending Phoenix race winner.

Rhodes, 25, who won on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track, will be defending his title. It‘s only the second time he‘s advanced to the Playoffs‘ final round and it was a tense afternoon for the driver of the No. 99 ThorSport Toyota.

For more on Saturday’s race, and a look at the Championship Four headed to Phoenix in two weeks to contend for a title, follow this link.