NASCAR: Bell comes through in the clutch, Allmendinger wins again

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) In a turn of events that bordered on the unbelievable, Christopher Bell found his only path to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

On fresh tires, thanks to a strategic pit stop under caution on Lap 105, Bell passed Kevin Harvick to the outside through Turns 1 and 2 after a restart on Lap 111 and pulled away to win Sunday‘s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

With the victory, Bell transferred to the Round of 8 and simultaneously eliminated reigning series champion Kyle Larson, who brought his No. 5 Chevrolet to pit road on Lap 98 after hitting the wall and breaking the right-rear toe link on his car.

Larson finished five laps down in 35th and was ousted from the playoffs by two points. After spinning in the backstretch chicane on Lap 107, Chase Briscoe recovered to finish ninth on fresh tires and grabbed the eighth and final berth in the Round of 8 by the two-point margin over Larson.

Austin Cindric and Daniel Suárez also suffered elimination. Cindric spun entering the backstretch chicane after the final restart on Lap 111 and finished 21st, missing the Round of 8 by 13 points. Suárez fought his No. 99 Chevrolet after his power steering failed during the third stage and came home 36th, leaving him nine points behind Briscoe for the final transfer spot.

Joining Bell and Briscoe in the Round of 8 are Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, William Byron and Ross Chastain. Elliott led a race-high 30 laps and appeared headed for his third victory at the Roval before the caution on Lap 104.

After the Lap 107 restart, Elliott, who had qualified for the Round of 8 with last Sunday‘s victory at Talladega, spun through the grass outside Turn 6 after contact from Reddick and came home 20th.

Logano, the pole winner, took the first stage wire-to-wire but was buried in traffic after a pit stop on Lap 27 and finished 18th.

AJ Allmendinger ran fourth after leading 24 laps, followed by Justin Haley, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Reddick, Briscoe and Austin Dillon.

With points reset entering the Round of 8, Elliott holds the top spot in the NASCAR Cup standings with a 20-point edge over second-place Logano.

For a complete recap of the race and a look at the playoff field, follow this link.

(MRN staff report) It took a bit of thievery for AJ Allmendinger to preserve his perfect record at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

“We got that one — we stole that one,” shouted Allmendinger after spinning his car like a dervish during a celebratory burnout at the finish line of the 2.32-mile, 17-turn road course.

Indeed, the 40-year-old Allmendinger swiped the lead from Ty Gibbs — a driver half his age — after an overtime restart on Lap 68 of the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, the Round of 12 elimination race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

After lagging behind Gibbs into Turn 1 on three previous restarts, Allmendinger kept his No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the outside of Gibbs No. 54 Toyota through the first corner, surged ahead into Turn 2 and cleared Gibbs from the inside line through Turns 3 and 4.

Once in the lead, Allmendinger survived a second overtime restart before beating Gibbs to the finish line by .582 seconds. The victory was Allmendinger‘s second straight in the series, his fifth of the season and the 15th of his career — 10 of which have come on road courses.

Allmendinger already had clinched a spot in the playoffs‘ Round of 8 with last Saturday‘s victory at Talladega Superspeedway. So had third-place finisher Noah Gragson, who won his fourth straight race a week earlier at Texas Motor Speedway.

Gibbs clinched his spot in the Round of 8 by finishing second to Allmendinger in the first stage of Saturday‘s race. Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Sam Mayer, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones also advanced to the next round, with Jones finishing seventh in the race and claiming the final spot by two points over Ryan Sieg.

All four JR Motorsports drivers—Gragson, Allgaier, Berry and Mayer—will be competing for positions in the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.

In addition to Sieg, reigning series champion Daniel Hemric, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements were eliminated from the postseason.

Follow this link for a recap of Saturday’s action and more.