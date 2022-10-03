Military Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast is Saturday

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 80 Views

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Friends of US Military Families, Inc.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

In addition, Walgreens will be on-site at the breakfast providing veterans with free flu shots. Veterans should bring their Veterans cards or Medicare cards if they wish to receive a free flu shot.

Pictured at September’s Breakfast are veterans Charlie Cardwell (left) and Jim Roper (right). Jim spoke at the Breakfast about Wreaths Across America and the mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies on the graves of veterans each December. (Photo submitted)

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States. Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up.  Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month. Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

November 12th’s breakfast is sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet (November’s Breakfast will be held in the gym); December 10th’s breakfast is sponsored by Nuclear Care Partners. January 14th, 2023 is sponsored by Fox Farley Willis & Burnett Attorneys at Law; February 11th, 2023, is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; March 11, 2023, is sponsored by Veterans of Foreign War Post 12051.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TBI: Man at center of Silver Alert located safely

Earl Foster, an elderly Harriman man who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.