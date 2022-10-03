Military Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast is Saturday

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Friends of US Military Families, Inc.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

In addition, Walgreens will be on-site at the breakfast providing veterans with free flu shots. Veterans should bring their Veterans cards or Medicare cards if they wish to receive a free flu shot.

Pictured at September’s Breakfast are veterans Charlie Cardwell (left) and Jim Roper (right). Jim spoke at the Breakfast about Wreaths Across America and the mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies on the graves of veterans each December. (Photo submitted)

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States. Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month. Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

November 12th’s breakfast is sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet (November’s Breakfast will be held in the gym); December 10th’s breakfast is sponsored by Nuclear Care Partners. January 14th, 2023 is sponsored by Fox Farley Willis & Burnett Attorneys at Law; February 11th, 2023, is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; March 11, 2023, is sponsored by Veterans of Foreign War Post 12051.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.