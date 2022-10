MEDIC sees critically low inventory for several blood types

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will hold a “Skip the Shirt and Receive a Tree” event beginning this week at all of its mobile blood drives and donation centers.

MEDIC and Blood Centers of America have teamed up with Forestmatic to offer donors a tree beginning October 24th while supplies last. The tree is planted in Uganda and donors will receive a link to watch their tree grow. MEDIC has critically low inventory for several blood types. All donors who are healthy and well are encouraged to donate this week.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. Demand remains high while donations have been low this summer.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate blood, visit MEDIC’s website at www.medicblood.org.

You can also call 865-524-3074.