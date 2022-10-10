MEDIC critically low, low on several blood types

MEDIC Regional Blood Center says it currently has a critically low inventory of O Negative, O Positive, and B Positive blood types. MEDIC has a low inventory for A Negative blood type. Donors who are eligible as well as healthy and well are encouraged to donate as soon as possible.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. Demand remains high while donations have been low this summer.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help East TN and Southeastern Kentucky community members. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

Find out more and schedule an appointment by visiting www.medicblood.org

