Maurice “Packy” Wassom age 85, of Oak Ridge

Maurice “Packy” Wassom age 85, of Oak Ridge passed away at his residence on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Maurice retired from TVA as a mechanical engineer in 1993 and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.  He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1957 and later graduated from Tennessee Tech in 1963. He became a member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church in December of 2021. Maurice was preceded in death by father, Clurin Wassom; mother, Dimple McCulley Wassom Joslin; sister, Sue Wassom Thomas; brother-in-law, Dave Thomas.

He is survived by cousins, Margaret Hewitt & husband Eddie of Clinton, Scott Hewitt of Powell; special friends at Oak Ridge Amvets Post #2; host of other cousins and friends.

The family is honoring his wishes and there will be no services.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Sinking Springs United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 209, Clinton, TN  37717 or Oak Ridge Amvets, 190 Adams Lane, Oak Ridge, TN  37830.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

