Lyndsey Ann Steadman Denton, age 76, was born on December 27, 1945. She reached her coronation day and heavenly home on October 17, 2022, while in the palliative care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She was a 1967 vocal performance graduate of Carson Newman University. She taught voice briefly in the University of Tennessee Music Department before opening her piano studio where she touched the lives of hundreds of students for 50 years. Some of her students are actively involved in church music in our area today as composers, accompanists, leaders, and choir members. She was the pianist and organist at several local churches over her career that began when she was only 15. Her favorite instrument was the pipe organ at First Baptist Church in Clinton. One of the highlights of her musical career at First Baptist was her 10th anniversary surprise concert by Dr. Louis Ball and his wife Mary Charlotte Ball from Carson Newman.

Lyndsey and her husband, Lynn Franklin Denton were married for 57 years. Their first high school date was in December 1961, and they were married in October 1965 while in college. They were totally surprised in 2015 at the celebration of their Golden Wedding Anniversary with the announcement of the Lynn and Lyndsey Denton Gallery at Carson Newman University made possible by Clark and Suzanne Denton. This Gallery houses the magnificent St. John’s Bible and many hundreds of archaeological artifacts from the Holy Land.

Since 1994, Lynn and Lyndsey have traveled to 91 countries and 45 states amassing memories, creating lifelong friends, building picture albums and movies, and viewing God’s marvelous handiwork and man’s amazing achievements. They never stopped meeting new people, experiencing new cultures, trying new languages, eating new foods, and enjoying new adventures. God has provided a beautiful world for us to enjoy. Time is fleeting and moments are passing, so Lyndsey’s advice would be “stop talking, do not wait, make your plans, do it now, it’s a wonderful world, go enjoy”.

Her greatest joy in life was being with her family who brought happiness to her life every day. Survivors include husband, Lynn Denton, daughter, Whitney Suzanne Denton and son, Franklin Clark Denton (Suzanne). Grandchildren Caleb Denton Clement (Mackenzie), Rachel Lindsey Clement, Emma Grace Denton, Olivia Suzanne Denton, and Phoebe Ella Denton; Great granddaughter, Lucy Jane Clement.

Preceding her were parents Fletcher Clark Steadman and Alma Gertrude Wyrick;

grandparents James Ross Steadman and Matilda Alice Cox, James Douglas Wyrick and Clio Adel Lindsey; Great grandparents Alvah Delos Steadman and Alice Serepta Clark, James Tolbert Cox and Martha Foster, Charles Allen Wyrick and Malinda Jane Gault, Ora Eugene Lindsey and Alma Jeanette Padden.

The family wants to give bountiful thanks and appreciation to the University of Tennessee Hospital, specifically Cardiologists Dr. Jay Crook and Dr. Muddassir Mehmood who provided Lyndsey with several years of extended quality of life. These along with the compassionate doctors, nurses, and technicians at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville are truly God’s hands and we are grateful.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clinton First Baptist Church Music Library Fund or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church in Clinton on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 3-5 pm with a Celebration of Life following at 5:00 pm. Dr. Danny Chisholm and Rev. Jim Tomlinson will lead the service. Holley Gamble is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com